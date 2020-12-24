Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Christmas Eve, and snow is set to sweep through the region.

We have finally reached the critical point of “Will it” or “Won’t it” be a White Christmas. The system that we needed to deliver the snow is here, and it really means business. All signs are still pointing to snow on the ground later today and tomorrow. Let’s look at this a little closer.

- Snow shows up in central Kentucky first

- It begins as the heavy wet stuff

- Rain switches to snow out east by this afternoon

- Flakes will keep flying through Christmas Day

- Arctic cold will also takeover

- Wind chill readings will hover on either side of 0

I think most of us will have snow on the ground for Christmas. Making this the first full-blown white one, for Lexington, since 2010. We had two inches on the ground. It could be very similar here, but quite a bit more in eastern Kentucky.

Stay well, and Merry Christmas. I hope this is the last one that will keep us so far apart. As I have said since early in this pandemic... It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this! And I really think we do!

