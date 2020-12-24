Advertisement

Ky. officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting

James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County.
James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County.(Taylor County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky wildlife officials are using robotic deer to catch illegal hunters.

The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.

James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say in an arrest citation that Malone pointed his vehicle’s headlights “for an extended period of time” on what he thought was a deer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the public health...
Health dept. reports 186 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Wintry weather gets going soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police