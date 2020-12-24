Mother of 5-year-old blinded after shooting: ‘He’s awake, speaking’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cacy Roberts said she was in bed with her two sons when bullets came flying through the window.

“I realized I had gotten shot in the arm and I was trying to get everybody to the floor,” Roberts said.

Roberts turned to see a bullet had struck her son, Malakai in the face.

She said she has no idea who did this, but her son is left with an injury he’ll never recover from; he is permanently blind.

“I thought he was going to die there in the bedroom before [first responders] were going to get there,” she said. “It seemed like it took them forever to get there.”

Days after the shooting, Roberts said her son is a living miracle.

“He’s off the breathing tube, he’s awake, he’s speaking, he’s eating and drinking,” Roberts said.

Malakai Roberts is being treated in the PICU at UK Hospital. His mother said doctors will likely have to remove his eyes.

“He’s already afraid of the dark, but he’s got a lot of questions and I’m just trying to help him understand what happened,” she said.

Roberts said she returned to the house on Catera Trace Wednesday. Beneath the shards of glass left of her rear car window, she says her sons’ Christmas presents were left in tact.

Two GoFundMes have already raised more than $10,000.

“I’m so grateful that people care,” Roberts said.

The mother said support from churches, hospital employees and complete strangers has been overwhelming.

“Everyone of them I’m reading to him, he’s so excited, he is absorbing all the love,” she said.

Roberts said she hasn’t received any updates from police. So far, no suspects have been named in the case.

