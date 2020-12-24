Police arrest suspect in attempted robberies at Mt. Sterling businesses

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a pair of attempted robberies in Mt. Sterling has been arrested.

Police the first happened Wednesday morning at the Kroger Liquor store in the 800 block of Indian Mound Drive. The second happened Thursday morning at Zip Zone in the 200 block of Indian Mound Drive.

Police didn’t release any details about what happened in either incident but said no one was hurt.

After releasing information about what happened on social media, police said early Thursday afternoon that they were able to arrest 34-year-old Aaron T. Tolson.

Tolson is facing two counts of second-degree robbery.

****UPDATE***** The individual responsible for the attempted robberies has been located and arrested w/ out incident. ... Posted by Mt Sterling Police Department on Thursday, December 24, 2020

