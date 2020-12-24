Advertisement

Police arrest Wingz 2.0 owner for public intoxication, resisting arrest

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department arrested Wingz 2.0 owner Clifford Smith Tuesday.

The Wingz 2.0 owner created controversy after deciding to keep the restaurant open when the Governor issued an executive order for all restaurants to close to in-person dining for two weeks in November.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant to serve a Jackson County bench warrant. Police were notified that Smith was under the influence on the way to the restaurant.

Police informed Smith that he had a warrant and he then became verbally aggressive and agitated according to the officers. Smith told officers to leave.

The arrest citation says Smith then ran to the back of the restaurant when the officers told him he was being arrested for his active bench warrant.

Police say Smith became physical with the officers when they tried to place him under arrest which caused them to tase Smith.

The citation says Smith continue to fight and resist officers after he was tased. Officers took Smith into custody and took him to Saint Joseph Hospital for medical treatment where police say he continued to scream and cause alarm to nurses, patients, and staff.

Smith was charged with public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

