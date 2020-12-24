Advertisement

Santa stops in Lexington early to deliver special tricycle to a very special girl

Starla is a special needs child so her new tricycle had to be as special as her.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Dec. 24, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus may be traveling the world to deliver presents, but he decided to stop in Lexington a little early to surprise a child with special needs.

Kiwanis Club of the Bluegrass and Bluegrass Ambec teamed to get a brand-new custom tricycle to Starla Douglass.

“We had hoped to give it to her before Christmas, but then we found out that it wouldn’t be available until January or February, so we were a little disappointed, and then about a week ago we found out that it would be here Monday,” said Peter Gerdom, Bluegrass Kiwanis Club President.

Gerdom says, at that point, the preparations were kicked into high gear.

“We scrambled to get the bike assembled, contact the family, notify Santa Claus, which, he’s busy this time of year, but he spared some time to be here today,” Gerdom said. “This is what Kiwanis is all about: helping children all around the world, one child at a time, and today it’s Starla.”

Santa made sure that he didn’t forget Starla’s sister Stephanie either. He brought a second tricycle for her so that the two sisters could ride together.

