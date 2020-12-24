Santa stops in Lexington early to deliver special tricycle to a very special girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus may be traveling the world to deliver presents, but he decided to stop in Lexington a little early to surprise a child with special needs.

Kiwanis Club of the Bluegrass and Bluegrass Ambec teamed to get a brand-new custom tricycle to Starla Douglass.

Starla is a special needs child so her new tricycle had to be as special as her.

This morning Santa came to visit Starla and deliver her a brand new custom made Tricycle. Bluegrass Kiwanis Club and Bluegrass Ambucs helped Old St. Nick customize the trike just for Starla. I’ll have more on this early Christmas present coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/v6edNr4kfm — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 24, 2020

“We had hoped to give it to her before Christmas, but then we found out that it wouldn’t be available until January or February, so we were a little disappointed, and then about a week ago we found out that it would be here Monday,” said Peter Gerdom, Bluegrass Kiwanis Club President.

Gerdom says, at that point, the preparations were kicked into high gear.

“We scrambled to get the bike assembled, contact the family, notify Santa Claus, which, he’s busy this time of year, but he spared some time to be here today,” Gerdom said. “This is what Kiwanis is all about: helping children all around the world, one child at a time, and today it’s Starla.”

Santa made sure that he didn’t forget Starla’s sister Stephanie either. He brought a second tricycle for her so that the two sisters could ride together.

