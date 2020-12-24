Somerset organization hands out hundreds of meals to people in need

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a tough year for a lot of people.

A group in southern Kentucky say what’s become a fairly new Christmas tradition of giving back, was met with even more demand on Christmas Eve.

Four years ago, Street Warriors for Christ started offering a free Christmas dinner and coats in Somerset. Thursday, they expect to feed 400 people.

Food going to those who Terry Branscum says really needs it.

“I’ve probably got 200 phone calls yesterday on my cell phone, that we’re going to be delivering today,” said Branscum, Street Warriors For Christ. ”You get an entire family together and they say they’ve not had no food at all. Would not have eaten if you had not of done this.”

Volunteers signed up and donations poured in to provide turkey and ham and all the fixings.

It’s done during the holidays, but organizers want to set up something more routine.

“There’s a need. And it’s a big need. Every month and every week. And it’s every day,” Branscum said. “People are starving always. We want to try to help them.”

On this Christmas Eve, for some, it went a long way.

Along with the meal, the group also gave away more than 100 hoodies, jackets, gloves and blankets.

