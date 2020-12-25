Ally Blake talks snow, frigid temps, and a First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Cue: “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”

It’s the last Friday of 2020 and it is Christmas in the Bluegrass state!

We are waking up to a white Christmas in the commonwealth and it’s been 10 years since our last one! We even have the chance to see for some more snow showers, but frigid conditions linger in the teens all day with wind chills close to zero at times. It is a WKYT First Alert Weather Day as arctic air has infiltrated Kentucky. As per the NWS we are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1:00pm EST for central and eastern KY. Anything that falls today and that fell last night, will freeze over with the potential for black ice and dangerous driving conditions. Please do not venture out today unless you have to. Snow squalls are still possible this morning and mainly in our eastern counties and higher elevations and can reduce visibility, but I would not rule out a chance in central KY.

As high pressure rolls in, the clouds will recede into Saturday and temperatures gradually increase into the 30′s. Sunday we will get back to average temperatures and clouds will move back into the commonwealth, with our next mix chance late that evening and heading into the work week. 2020 was a year of craziness, and this week ahead sure puts us back on that roller-coaster. Hopefully 2021 will be more relaxed weather wise.

Anyways, Merry Christmas to all and stay safe this holiday!

