Advertisement

Boyd County man’s family praying for their Christmas miracle 15 days after building collapse

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been 15 days since a building at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio collapsed. Five men were inside when the building fell on Dec. 9.

Three were rescued, Doug Gray, from Greenup County, was found dead three days later.

Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, has not been found yet.

The men were reportedly prepping the site for demolition when the building caved in.

“I just keep thinking he’s out of town working, and I’m sitting here waiting for him to come home,” said Fitzgerald’s fiancée, Lora Conley. “He would not leave this world without fighting, and I believe with everything in me that he is still fighting. I think that’s the only reason I can get up because I have that hope.”

Five days after the collapse, Adamo Group, the company leading the demo project, released a statement saying Fitzgerald was presumed dead and it would take two weeks to recover his body.

“I screamed, Lora recalled. “Because if he’s deceased, then we know where he is. He’s not deceased until we have him.

On Monday, the timeline to find Fitzgerald was extended to mid to late January. OSHA approved an engineering plan to continue the search Wednesday. Work resumed that afternoon and Lora says it is continuing through the Christmas holiday.

“Until they show me something, then I don’t believe it. It’s wrong to even remotely say he is deceased...we do not know.”

Meanwhile, the family’s life is on hold this Christmas, as they pray for their miracle.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with any expenses. You can find it here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Lexington Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
President Donald Trump pardoned Christopher 2X on Dec. 23, 2020.
Trump grants full pardon to Louisville activist Christopher 2X
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9AM EST Friday with a Winter Storm Warning in...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather and arctic air takes over
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart

Latest News

Behind the Lens - 2020
Behind the Lens Change & Adapt - 2020
Not a global pandemic or snow covered streets could stop people from celebrating this Christmas...
Church goers brave snow to celebrate holiday safely
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks WKYT's Behind the Lens with photographer Barton Bill
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks WKYT's Behind the Lens with photographer Barton Bill
"Harlan County Santa" tradition continued despite pandemic
“Harlan County Santa” tradition carries on after more than 40 years