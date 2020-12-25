Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Arctic Cold Temps Tonight

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day and this continues through Christmas.

As a winter storm pulls away from Kentucky, leftover snow showers and squalls will finally wind down tonight. A few areas can still pick up another inch of the white stuff, so keep that in mind if you’re travelling.

Arctic air continues tonight with temps around 10 and wind chills dipping below zero at times.

The weekend looks better as temps hit the 30s for highs Saturday and into the 40s on Sunday. A cold front drops in Sunday night with a few showers and flurries behind it on Monday.

Another potent storm system looks to move our way before the year ends. This has a similar look to the Christmas Eve storm and may bring rain to snow once again.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

