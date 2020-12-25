Church goers brave snow to celebrate holiday safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Not a global pandemic, or snow covered streets could stop people from celebrating this Christmas Eve.

From an outdoor mass in Georgetown, to drive-in service in Lexington, people put on coats and face masks to worship this year.

“The thing with our congregation and with other congregations I know in Lexington is folks have so hungered to be together with other human beings so we tried to figure out a way that our people could do two things, listen to Silent Night and light a candle,” said David Shirey, senior minister of Central Christian Church.

For those who felt comfortable, Central Christian Church even held a socially distanced indoor service, which was the first time people have been inside the sanctuary since March.

“In the earlier service we had many people leaving in tears, a place like this that shelters people in difficult times as this year has been, just provides that kind of emotions,” Shirey said.

But the church made sure every member of its congregation had a safe option to celebrate.

“We’ve got a full service Christmas Eve that has been recorded for the folks that just because of the weather and everything else aren’t coming out,” Shirey said.

The church used a radio station to broadcast the service for people outside and created a socially distanced sanctuary for people who chose to go inside.

Central Christian Church in downtown Lexington isn’t letting a pandemic or snow stop it’s Christmas Eve services, holding a drive in celebration for its congregation. pic.twitter.com/EKU7k0gk8B — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) December 25, 2020

