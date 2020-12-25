Art Center of the Bluegrass receives grant to help keep creativity alive

Boyle County, Ky. (WKYT) - The Arts Center of the Bluegrass in Danville was chosen by The National Endowment for the Arts to receive a grant from the CARES Act.

The center’s employees said they’re using the funds to keep connections made through creativity alive.

The location had to close temporarily during the start of the pandemic. Associate Director Kate Snyder said artists were accustomed to having community spaces where they could showcase their talents.

“One of the big things that impacted artists this year in the visual arts was the canceling of art fairs,” she said.

She said this grant will keep the center’s programming vibrant.

“They really wanted their grants to go toward people,” she said.

She and her team highlighted visual arts director Brandon Long.

“Our jack of all trades, he teaches classes, curates art exhibits, he does out graphic design work,” Snyder said.

She said staffing has been the main issue for arts organizations the past several months. Snyder right now, 62% of creatives and artists in the country are fully unemployed. She said the impact wasn’t just financial, their creativity was zapped.

“You might think this might be the most productive year of your life when it comes to art…everything’s just so hard that that has impacted their creativity,” she said.

Even with the facility closed to the public, innovation inside didn’t stop.

“We had chalk challenges, how to videos of how to draw, make this or that, we created virtual exhibits,” said Executive Director Niki Kinkade.

Snyder said with the grant money, art created in the center can continue to be the gift that gives back to the greater community.

“It’s this ability to foster connection between people and its a connection on a really deep human level,” she said.

Several Black Kentucky artists are producing new work for an upcoming exhibit called ‘The Art of Being Black’ scheduled to begin in January.

