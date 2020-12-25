Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy, wet snow caused power outages across the mountains on Christmas Eve.
As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, here are the latest outage numbers:
Kentucky Power
Boyd - 5
Breathitt - 245
Clay - 72
Floyd - 300
Johnson - 265
Knott - 664
Lawrence - 1,234
Leslie - 1,225
Letcher - 657
Magoffin - 30
Martin - 12
Perry - 2,233
Pike - 672
Total: 7,614
Big Sandy RECC
Floyd - 101
Knott - 44
Johnson - 7
Breathitt - 11
Total: 163
Kentucky Utilities
Bell - 433
Harlan - 99
Lee County, VA - 9
Total: 541
Cumberland Valley RECC
Knox - 32
Total: 32
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.