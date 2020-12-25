Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy, wet snow caused power outages across the mountains on Christmas Eve.

As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Boyd - 5

Breathitt - 245

Clay - 72

Floyd - 300

Johnson - 265

Knott - 664

Lawrence - 1,234

Leslie - 1,225

Letcher - 657

Magoffin - 30

Martin - 12

Perry - 2,233

Pike - 672

Total: 7,614

Big Sandy RECC

Floyd - 101

Knott - 44

Johnson - 7

Breathitt - 11

Total: 163

Kentucky Utilities

Bell - 433

Harlan - 99

Lee County, VA - 9

Total: 541

Cumberland Valley RECC

Knox - 32

Total: 32

