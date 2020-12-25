Kentucky Newsmakers 12/27: KEA President Eddie Campbell; State Rep. Adam Bowling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell and State Representative Adam Bowling.

The KEA represents 44,000 members who are involved in what happens in our schools. The pandemic changed ‘everything’ as most learning went virtual.

But the push to re-open schools is strong and it appears most plan to get in-person learning going again next month. Teachers and other school personal have questions and concerns about how it will go and about vaccines that they’ll be offered ahead of some other groups.

Pension questions have returned to Frankfort ahead of the legislative session as well.

Rep. Bowling is making a push to get communities ready to give second chances to those trapped in drug addiction. His plan would certify that cities or counties are ready with the resources to change lives.

