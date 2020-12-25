Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest man for child abuse

Austin Turnbull, 21, has been arrested and charged with assault of a child 12 or under.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky (WSAZ) – After receiving a complaint from a hospital, a father was placed under arrest for child abuse this Christmas Eve.

According to Kentucky State Police, doctors found bruising all over the 2-month-old baby’s body and a brain bleed associated with a traumatic brain injury was discovered.

After interviewing the child’s father, Austin Turnbull, 21, a detective with state police arrested him and charged him with assault and criminal abuse.

Turnbull was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

