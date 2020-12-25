Advertisement

Lexington police issue travel advisory; some roads closed due to weather conditions

The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to...
The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to the Christmas Eve weather conditions.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to the Christmas Eve weather conditions.

They say you should only travel tonight if necessary.

The police department says Armstrong Mill Road between Crosby and Grace and Wilson Downing Road between Ridge Point Run and Camelot Drive are currently shut down due to icy conditions.

Between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lexington police responded to 123 non-injury collisions, 12 collisions with injuries, 25 calls for motorist assist and 13 weather-related traffic hazards.

As much of the state is dealing with issues from the snow, WYMT reports part of the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down due to road conditions.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

Only in Kentucky and in the heart of the bluegrass would you find a horse ringing the bell for...
Central Kentucky rescue horse spreading holiday cheer and helping others
Police: Slick roads shuts down part of Hal Rogers Parkway
This cross has lit up its Pike County community since 1985.
Christmas cross shines as ‘beacon of hope’ in Pikeville for 35th year
Some Lexington COVID-19 patients being treated with Regeneron
WATCH | Some Lexington COVID-19 patients being treated with Regeneron