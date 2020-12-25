Lexington police issue travel advisory; some roads closed due to weather conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to the Christmas Eve weather conditions.

They say you should only travel tonight if necessary.

The police department says Armstrong Mill Road between Crosby and Grace and Wilson Downing Road between Ridge Point Run and Camelot Drive are currently shut down due to icy conditions.

Between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lexington police responded to 123 non-injury collisions, 12 collisions with injuries, 25 calls for motorist assist and 13 weather-related traffic hazards.

As much of the state is dealing with issues from the snow, WYMT reports part of the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down due to road conditions.

