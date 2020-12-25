Advertisement

Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died

Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.
Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.(Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.

Elected in November 1981 and sworn into office on January 1, 1982, Combs served as the magistrate of District 1, which represents southern Madison County and the City of Berea.

Combs was the longest actively serving magistrate in Kentucky.

“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years.  His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there,” said Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor.

Under Kentucky Revised Statutes 63.190, in the event of a vacancy in the magistrate position, the appointment is made by the governor. There is no deadline set in statute by when a decision must be made by the Office of the Governor.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Lexington Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to...
Lexington police issue travel advisory; some roads closed due to weather conditions
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9AM EST Friday with a Winter Storm Warning in...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather and arctic air takes over

Latest News

An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Police: Suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/27: KEA President Eddie Campbell; State Rep. Adam Bowling
Winter Weather Alert
Ally Blake talks snow, frigid temps, and a First Alert Weather Day
Behind the Lens - 2020
Behind the Lens Change & Adapt - 2020