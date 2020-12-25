MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.

Elected in November 1981 and sworn into office on January 1, 1982, Combs served as the magistrate of District 1, which represents southern Madison County and the City of Berea.

Combs was the longest actively serving magistrate in Kentucky.

“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there,” said Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor.

Under Kentucky Revised Statutes 63.190, in the event of a vacancy in the magistrate position, the appointment is made by the governor. There is no deadline set in statute by when a decision must be made by the Office of the Governor.

