Police: Slick roads shuts down part of Hal Rogers Parkway

(WAGM)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

London Police tell WYMT part of the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down due to deteriorating road conditions.

We’re told the section between Manchester and London is closed until further notice.

Police also say roads are getting worse across the area and to stay at home if at all possible.

