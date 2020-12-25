Advertisement

President-elect Biden wishes ‘happiness and health’ to all in Christmas message

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning, wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that it has been “a very difficult year” for many people and urged Americans to care for one another.

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this holiday season.

She also thanked frontline and essential workers for their work during the pandemic, and researchers and scientists for their efforts in finding a vaccine.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Lexington Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to...
Lexington police issue travel advisory; some roads closed due to weather conditions
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9AM EST Friday with a Winter Storm Warning in...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather and arctic air takes over

Latest News

An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Police: Suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died.
Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs has died
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing...
Joe and Jill Biden release Christmas message
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/27: KEA President Eddie Campbell; State Rep. Adam Bowling