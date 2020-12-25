Advertisement

Volunteers from the Catholic Action Center in Lexington bring Christmas gifts to those who can’t afford them

Caudill says many without shelter are able to stay in the Motel 6 during the freezing weather.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Christmas day is a joyous time bringing families together, for some the holiday could bring hardship if the cost of gifts and a warm meal is too much to bear.

This Christmas volunteers from the Catholic Action Center are going door to door at the Motel 6 on Elkhorn Road to bring gifts to those of us who can’t afford them this year.

“It’s just what I’m called to do, so I’m glad to get out on Christmas morning and see other people be blessed,” says volunteer Thomas Caudill.

Caudill says many without shelter are able to stay at the Motel 6 during the freezing weather.

“I found somebody passed out and so the police came, they called an ambulance, but he was pretty cold,” Caudill says.

“I think that a lot of people are struggling in different ways even than before,” says James Lankster who is also volunteering. “Another opportunity just to get together ourselves and you know share the blessings that we have.”

Showing the true joy of Christmas may be found by bringing hope to someone else.

The Catholic Action Center also has an annual Christmas Store where folks can shop for their children. This year the event was able to provide presents for 620 families.

