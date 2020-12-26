135 new COVID-19 cases reported for Christmas Eve in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 135 new COVID-19 cases for Christmas Eve, Thursday Dec. 24

Two new deaths were reported.

The numbers are the latest from the Health Department, which did not report numbers for Christmas Day.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,262. The death toll is at 155.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 42.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 27

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021. However, people appeared to get the vaccine at a Lexington Walgreens earlier this week.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide numbers are expected to be updated Saturday, Dec. 26.

