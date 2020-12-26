Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Snow melts away before another system moves in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the last bit of snow melts away through this weekend, our pattern remains active with one cold front coming in late Sunday and then another system coming just before new years.

Cold temperatures remain around through tonight with breezy winds, so you’ll want to keep that coat on hand. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and into the 20s by tonight with winds of 5-10mph sticking around, adding wind chill to the actual temperature. Dry conditions will also continue through tonight, with skies remaining mostly clear across our region.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-20s for most, with some frost possible on surfaces. As we head throughout the day, winds will be increasing, with strong winds arriving later in the afternoon and lasting through the night. At times, wind gusts will likely become 30-40+mph with sustained winds of 10-18mph. These southwest winds, combined with some sunshine, will help highs boost into the 40s and even 50s for several areas. Dry conditions will stay throughout the day, but rain chances increase by late Sunday night and into Monday.

Scattered rain and possibly a wintry mix will be around during Monday morning, but drier air returns through the rest of the day and lasts until the middle of next week. By late Wednesday and into New Year’s Eve, another more potent system moves into our region, first beginning as gusty showers but then transitions into snow by Thursday and Friday. Throughout the week, temperatures will bounce around between the mid to upper 30s Monday/Tuesday, and then possibly 50s on Wednesday before arctic air intrudes to end the week.

