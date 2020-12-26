Ally Blake gives us an update on the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It is the weekend and after Christmas here in the commonwealth and old man winter just wanted to give us another frigid day!

Good morning everyone! The Christmas holiday has come to a close and we are in for one last weather rollercoaster of 2020. Waking up, temperatures are still extremely cold this morning in the teens with wind chills close to zero and we even got to below that in the Lexington metro. The good news is they will gradually increase to the mid 30′s throughout the day, which will be good for melting the slick spots outside. Sunshine will be present all day as high pressure dominates, and hopefully once we get above freezing melt some of the snow on the ground and fix icy surfaces.

Sunday will bring average temperatures and clouds building in, but also our next system. This will bring a chance for some late showers and the potential to switch over to mix starting out on Monday morning. This will clear out by Tuesday, and Wednesday temperatures will get into the 50′s and be windy, carrying in our next big thing with the chance for snow heading out of 2020. This is something that we are keeping our eyes on as it looks like the system will be very similar to the one we saw over Christmas.

Enjoy your weekend and stay up for the latest weather headlines at WKYT.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.