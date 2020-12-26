Advertisement

Cats fall to Louisville, 62-59

Losing streak for UK now at six
UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59
UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59(AP)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky had a chance to grab a lead with less than :10 remaining, but Olivia Sarr’s short baseline jumper bounced out and Louisville hands the Wildcats a sixth-straight loss, 62-59.

Sarr, who finished with a single point, got the call coming out of the timeout, just like his game-winning attempt against Notre Dame. Kentucky falls to 1-6, their worst start to a season since 1926-27.

Davion Mintz led UK with 19 points. B.J. Boston finished with 11. Jacob Toppin added 10 for the Wildcats.

Carlik Jones led all scorers with 20 points.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 20-58 for 34.5 percent. The Wildcats were 5-17 on three-point field goals.

UK next plays on Jan. 2 when they travel to Mississippi State. Game time is set for 6 p.m. UK’s game at South Carolina on Dec. 29 was cancelled due to COVID.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington
Max Duffy.<br /><br />Kentucky beats UT Martin 50-7.<br /><br />Photo By Jacob Noger | UK...
Four UK football players earn Associated Press All-SEC Honors
South Carolina vs UK
UK basketball game with South Carolina postponed
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs Inc. names new president