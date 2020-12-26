Cats fall to Louisville, 62-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky had a chance to grab a lead with less than :10 remaining, but Olivia Sarr’s short baseline jumper bounced out and Louisville hands the Wildcats a sixth-straight loss, 62-59.

Sarr, who finished with a single point, got the call coming out of the timeout, just like his game-winning attempt against Notre Dame. Kentucky falls to 1-6, their worst start to a season since 1926-27.

Davion Mintz led UK with 19 points. B.J. Boston finished with 11. Jacob Toppin added 10 for the Wildcats.

Carlik Jones led all scorers with 20 points.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 20-58 for 34.5 percent. The Wildcats were 5-17 on three-point field goals.

UK next plays on Jan. 2 when they travel to Mississippi State. Game time is set for 6 p.m. UK’s game at South Carolina on Dec. 29 was cancelled due to COVID.

