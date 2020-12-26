Advertisement

Highway 66 closed in Clay County due to fallen rock

(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with Clay County Emergency Management announced that Highway 66 would be closed past Sugar Creek after a large rock fell onto the highway, blocking the road.

Currently, the State Highway Department is on the scene. There is no estimated time for the removal of the boulder and no alternate routes have been advised at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself

Latest News

"To understand Larry Combs, to know Larry Combs, is also to know Berea," says former Berea...
Former Berea mayor Steven Connelly remembers late Madison County magistrate Larry Combs
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in Laurel County robbery
Griswold Car Replica
Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy
135 new COVID-19 cases reported for Christmas Eve in Lexington