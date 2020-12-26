Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in Laurel County robbery

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the T-Mart Tobacco on US 25 was robbed around 10:30 Saturday morning.

They say an individual with two pistols robbed the two attendants before driving off in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. You can also message them on Facebook.

All information will be kept confidential.

