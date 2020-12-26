Advertisement

Texas hospital spreads joy in the NICU by dressing newborns in Christmas sweaters

Twins, Raina and Riley, wearing their first Christmas sweaters.
Twins, Raina and Riley, wearing their first Christmas sweaters.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- Over two dozen Texas babies celebrated the holiday in style this year, sporting handmade Christmas sweaters during their stay at the hospital.

The newborns, who are at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s neonatal intensive care units across Texas, participated in what the hospital deemed its “TINIEST TEXANS™ Ugly Sweater Edition” event.

“Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages,” the hospital wrote on its website. “The most wonderful time of the year is made complete with these bundles of joy, who are sure to make it on Santa’s nice list.”

To help bring some holiday cheer to the families celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, the March of Dimes donated outfits and materials to the hospital to assemble sweaters for each baby.

Some staff members even bought more crafting items to make the festive clothing extra special, according to the hospital.

For Kaitlin Hippert, mother of twins Raina and Riley, this year has been tough, especially with being in the NICU.

But seeing her babies all decked out in holiday gear “gives up an opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a heartwarming way,” Hippert, who is from Killeen, Texas, said in a news release issued by hospital.

The outfits were decorated with everything from ornaments to snowmen. As a keepsake for this holiday moment, each baby had their photo taken and the hospital shared them online.

Some babies were seen wearing a crochet Santa hat. Another baby was tucked into a stocking for the festive photo opp.

“I love to do anything that can bring a smile and a little fun to our families during what can be such a scary and uncertain time of their lives,” Shelly Hill, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children NICU Supervisor, said in a news release.

“With such a challenging year, this was definitely a welcome distraction for me, our NICU team and our families.”

Throughout the year, the hospital has used holiday themed clothing to spread joy and support to the families in the NICU.

In fall, the hospital shared images of its baby patients in a variety of Halloween costumes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to use extreme caution on the roads due to...
Lexington police issue travel advisory; some roads closed due to weather conditions

Latest News

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Kentucky unemployment backlog uncertainty could impact taxpayers, auditor says
Family of organ donor receives letters from 2 recipients for the holidays