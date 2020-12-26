Three of four Heisman finalists from SEC

NEW YORK, NY - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were named finalists on Saturday for the 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Jones, a redshirt junior in his first full season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, joined Smith in leading Alabama to an 11-0 record, an SEC title win against Florida and the top seed in the College Football Playoff

Smith, a senior wide receiver, was named the 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year while joining Jones in leading Alabama to the SEC title and the top seed in the CFP.

Trask, a redshirt senior in his second year as a starting quarterback, led Florida to the SEC title game during an 8-3 season. Trask boasts national-leading totals of 375.0 passing yards per game, 4,125 passing yards, 43 touchdowns passes, 46 overall touchdowns and 285 completions.

Lawrence, a junior, was named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year while leading Clemson to the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, its third straight appearance under Lawrence that includes a national title as a 2018 true freshman.

