Advertisement

Three of four Heisman finalists from SEC

Jones, Smith and Trask join Trevor Lawrence in final four
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a...
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Jones has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were named finalists on Saturday for the 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Jones, a redshirt junior in his first full season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, joined Smith in leading Alabama to an 11-0 record, an SEC title win against Florida and the top seed in the College Football Playoff

Smith, a senior wide receiver, was named the 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year while joining Jones in leading Alabama to the SEC title and the top seed in the CFP.

Trask, a redshirt senior in his second year as a starting quarterback, led Florida to the SEC title game during an 8-3 season. Trask boasts national-leading totals of 375.0 passing yards per game, 4,125 passing yards, 43 touchdowns passes, 46 overall touchdowns and 285 completions.

Lawrence, a junior, was named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year while leading Clemson to the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, its third straight appearance under Lawrence that includes a national title as a 2018 true freshman.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself

Latest News

UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59
Cats fall to Louisville, 62-59
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington
Max Duffy.<br /><br />Kentucky beats UT Martin 50-7.<br /><br />Photo By Jacob Noger | UK...
Four UK football players earn Associated Press All-SEC Honors
South Carolina vs UK
UK basketball game with South Carolina postponed