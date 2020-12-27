Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another cold front moves in overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures surged well above average for the second half of the weekend, our pattern remains active, with one cold front moving in overnight and another system moving in during New Year’s Eve/Day.

Gusty winds will continue to increase through this evening and tonight ahead of our next cold front that is moving in during the overnight hours. After reaching the 50s this afternoon, temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s this evening and then through tonight fall into the 30s. Wind gusts could exceed upwards of 35-40+mph at times with sustained winds of 10-20mph. Scattered rain showers will accompany the cold front that moves in through the overnight as well.

Scattered showers will continue through the morning hours on Monday, with the possibility of a little wintry mix as well with temperatures in the mid-30s. This wintry mix shouldn’t create any significant issues, but don’t be surprised if you see a bit of sleet or flakes mixed in with rain for some areas. Otherwise, we’ll clear out the rain by the later morning and afternoon hours with direr returning. Winds will also start to back down throughout the day slowly, but some gusts of 20+mph could still be around during the afternoon. On Monday, highs will be relatively average for this time of year in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll have another brief dry period coming in on Tuesday and most of Wednesday, but by Wednesday night and through the new year, another potent system will move in. I’ll preface this next system by saying we are still in a period where several changes could occur. Right now, models have slowed down the second low that forms along a cold front on Thursday and sends it further to our west than previous model runs had. What this means for us is that right now, it looks like we’ll see gusty showers from late Wednesday and through Friday with some thunderstorms possible, and we miss out on some of the arctic air until next weekend when some snow is possible. Again, we are still several days away from this system, so things could still change, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

