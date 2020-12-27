Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! We are waking up 20 degrees warmer in the commonwealth than we were yesterday, and temperatures could get into the low 50′s by the end of the day.

A cold front will be moving through later today and we expect gusty winds and clouds to come into play before changing over to showers later this evening. This front will lead us to a potential for a mix come Monday morning. The system can bring wind gusts up to 40-50 mph as we move into later this evening. If you haven’t secured your Christmas decorations or garbage cans do so now before they may blow away. But just when you thought rain and gusty winds were the main issue, the system will keep us on our toes and have us keep a close eye on temperatures going into the workweek as they will hover near freezing and the potential to see a flake or two early Monday is not out of the question.

For the rest of the week, clouds and sun will be prevalent into Tuesday, but Wednesday our next big thing moves in and temperatures will drop, winds will be blustery, and we see our next chance for a rain-snow system. The models yesterday wanted to show more of a winter-like pattern but today things to be looking more on the soggy side. Only time will tell, and this is something we will continue to monitor throughout the week. Additionally, things could be messy heading into 2021, but hey it wouldn’t be 2020 if it did not go out with a bang! Stay up to speed with the latest forecast info here on WKYT and WKYT.com.

