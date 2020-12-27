Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018

HOUSTON (AP) - Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.

The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

