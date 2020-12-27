Advertisement

Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018

Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) carries the ball during of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) carries the ball during of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.

The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.  

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

WKU falls in the LendingTree Bowl.
Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a...
Three of four Heisman finalists from SEC
UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59
Cats fall to Louisville, 62-59
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington