Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018
Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late.
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.
The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.
