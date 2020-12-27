Advertisement

Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl

Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
WKU falls in the LendingTree Bowl.
WKU falls in the LendingTree Bowl.(WKU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.

The Panthers finished 6-4. They scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.

Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State.

Western Kentucky was 5-7.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a...
Three of four Heisman finalists from SEC
UK falls at Louisville on Saturday, 62-59
Cats fall to Louisville, 62-59
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington
Max Duffy.<br /><br />Kentucky beats UT Martin 50-7.<br /><br />Photo By Jacob Noger | UK...
Four UK football players earn Associated Press All-SEC Honors