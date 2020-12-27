Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.

The Panthers finished 6-4. They scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.

Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State.

Western Kentucky was 5-7.

