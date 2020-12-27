Emergency shelters navigate challenges created by pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “With COVID it was really bizarre. We fully expected there to be an influx of calls. We were ready for it. But it got quiet, eerily so.”

Executive Director of Hopes’s Wings Domestic Violence Program, Jennifer Lainhart, said while their lines stopped ringing, police departments were seeing an increase in domestic violence calls at the beginning of the pandemic.

“They’re coming when their perpetrators are at work or taken to jail or when they’re out of the house. They’re contacting us during those times. With COVID, when things shut down, they were locked in with those folks,” said Lainhart.

An issue Lainhart said programs across Kentucky were dealing with.

“With the state opening back up, we’ve certainly seen an increase in calls again. But it was kind of scary.”

Assistant Director at Greenhouse 17, Diane Fleet said they’re still gathering data on the exact impact COVID had on the families this year. But they saw similar trends.

“Then I think we really noticed folks were in very serious situations. They couldn’t hold on at home any longer. They were reaching out to us. So I think the intensity for a need of services has increased in 2020,” said Fleet.

COVID has also made it difficult for women’s shelters and domestic violence programs to fundraise like they normally would.

Hope’s Wings was unable to host an event that normally generates $30,000 for the nonprofit.

Both programs are always taking donations.

You can find a link to Hope’s Wings Domestic Violence Program for more information here.

Hope’s Wings helps survivors through emergency and transitional housing shelter, as well as advocacy services in courts and hospitals and community education. They pay a portion of survivors’ rent once they leave the shelter, while they’re doing case management.

And Madison County is the only County in the state that has adopted the Blueprint for Safety to better help survivors through the courts and justice system processes.

And a link to Greenhouse 17 here.

Greenhouse 17 helps people in abusive situations in 17 counties seek emergency shelter, as well as legal advocacy, medical and dental treatment, budget counseling, among many other things.

Fleet and Lainhart did want to thank all of the businesses and community members who have gone above and beyond to donate items and money.

And highlight all of the work staff have done this year to help survivors, including navigating the many changes due to the pandemic.

