Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,509 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 257,063 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.06%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Henderson, Boone and Daviess.

Officials also reported 21 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,555.

At least 1,504 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 411 in the ICU and 217 on ventilators. At least 35,952 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

