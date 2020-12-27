Advertisement

Mayor Linda Gorton’s office offers rental assistance application as an expiration on eviction protection looms

"We have a plan in place locally and we'll continue to fund it, allocate more funds as needed,"...
(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both the CDC and Governor Andy Beshear issued orders protecting tenants from eviction during the ongoing pandemic, but time is ticking. This protection expires at the end of the year.

We’re told to stay home during the ongoing pandemic, but many could be facing eviction at the start of the New Year. December 31st, orders suspending evictions will come to a close. All during a time the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports over 9 million are believed to be behind on rent.

“Anyone who possibly needs assistance because they’re facing some kind of financial eviction crisis due to COVID-19 that the resources are there to help them,” says Tyler Scott chief of staff for Mayor Linda Gorton.

Scott says Lexington’s housing assistance program was built late in the summer and more resources added at the start of December. He says people who need rental assistance can now apply directly through the Mayor’s office. Then, this financial assistance will go right to the landlord.

This is all as the COVID-19 relief bill providing $25 billion dollars in rental assistance was not signed by President Trump.

The president says he wanted $2,000 dollars in benefits for Americans, instead of just $600 proposed in the bill.

Here in the Commonwealth, Scott assures the Lexington community one thing.

“We have a plan in place locally and we’ll continue to fund it, allocate more funds as needed,” Scott says.

For more information on the application process for one of these programs, you can visit this website.

