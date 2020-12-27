Nicholasville Police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.

She was last seen in the area of Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. Police say she was supposed to be there to pick up a family member but has not been seen since.

The police department says Fuller has a mild cognitive decline and may be confused or lost.

When she left home, Fuller was driving a 2020 blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Kentucky license plate BDZ-272.

Anyone with knowledge of Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nicholasville Police Department at 859 887-5447.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.