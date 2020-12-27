Advertisement

Order preventing evictions expected to expire at the end of the year

Evictions can start back at the beginning of 2021
Rent and eviction protection is expected to expire at the end of 2020
Rent and eviction protection is expected to expire at the end of 2020
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order preventing evictions from happening during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the year.

Governor Andy Beshear has made the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the CDC’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.

Under the CDC order, a tenant who signs and submits a declaration to his or her landlord about the inability to timely pay rent cannot be evicted.

However, the declaration is required in order to prevent an eviction.

Like the Governor’s prior executive orders on evictions, the CDC order does not relieve anyone of the obligation to pay rent or comply with any other obligation under a tenancy, lease or similar contract.

The CDC order allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties and interest for failure to timely pay rent, but prohibits evictions for nonpayment or late payment of such fees, penalties or interest.

The Governor also reminded Kentuckians of other programs helping Kentuckians pay rent, including the Team Kentucky Fund and the Louisville/Jefferson County Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About 9.2 million renters who have lost employment income amid the pandemic are believed to be behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

