Advertisement

20 new species found, and long-lost species rediscovered, in Bolivian Andes

Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.
Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.(Source: Conservation International/Trond Larsen/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes. They also found plants and animals not seen in decades.

The findings were made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 by the nonprofit environmental group Conservation International.

Among the discoveries: new butterfly and orchid species, the mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and Lilliputian frog, which is just 1 centimeter long.

The team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the devil-eyed frog, which is black with deep red eyes, which was last seen 20 years ago.

They also found the satyr butterfly, last seen nearly a century ago.

Conservation International said the findings make the case for protecting the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

The findings were revealed in research published Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Golden Alert for Lexington man canceled
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

It’s been two years since Deputy Jamie Morales was injured in the line of duty, leaving him 90%...
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine distribution underway in Laurel County
Vaccine distribution underway in Laurel County
Some public officials get vaccinated, others wait until vaccine is more widely available
Some public officials get vaccinated, others wait until vaccine is more widely available