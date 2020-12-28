A legislative package passed by Congress targets Veterans Affairs aspects like healthcare and education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A legislative package specifically targeting aspects in the veteran community passed both chambers of congress and will be sent to the president to be signed into law.

“This is very important for veterans, number one who are going through the disability process and then for veterans who are looking to have an undergrad in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics,” Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said.

It’s the Veterans Benefits Fairness and Transparency Act of 2020 along with a STEM Scholarship Enhancement Act.

This legislative package targets veterans with disabilities, the homeless population, veterans’ educational opportunities, and more.

It’s what Jeremy Harrell called a huge improvement for veterans’ lives after service.

“These two things are very near and dear to my heart, education and disability benefits are something that we deal with regularly,” Harrell said. “In the past, it’s been a very strenuous, often tedious process to get disability from the Veterans Affairs.”

The new legislation will allow veterans to seek treatment outside of the Veterans Affairs’ providers, as well as give an extra nine months outside of the post 9/11 GI Bill for veterans working toward degrees in fields like medicine and engineering.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr helped push these measures through the House of Representatives.

And, for a veteran who is still fighting for a focus on legislation that helps his fellow service members, Harrell said this is a battle won.

“Those are two huge components that affect the livelihood of vets,” Harrell said. “The good news is no matter who is the commander and chief when we have folks like Congressman Andy Barr who has a veterans coalition, who are continuously trying to pass legislation that enhance the quality of life of veterans and their families, that’s what we need.”

