Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Keeping eyes on a New Year’s Eve & Day system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in a quieter pattern to begin the first half of this workweek, but a strong system is expected to arrive by New Year’s Eve and Day that could bring thunderstorms and even some ice/snow chances.

Temperatures will continue to cool down through this evening and tonight as northwesterly winds take over and bring down chillier air. 40s will turn to 30s and then into the 20s as we head into the overnight hours, but there will be a split in temperatures with cooler temperatures north than the south. Winds will remain breezy through tonight as well, with sustained winds of 5-10mph, making it feel much cooler than it is.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-20s with partly sunny skies. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds lasting throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is right around our average this time of year. Winds will remain light to moderate throughout the day.

We keep our dry weather going for another day on Wednesday, but then another system arrives for the second half of the week. This next system will begin as rain late Wednesday and into Thursday with a cold front dropping down from the north. Depending on how far south this cold front gets will dictate if parts of central and northern Kentucky could see some freezing rain or a wintry mix, but then it will lift back to the north through Thursday afternoon as another low-pressure system moves in from the southwest. This next low-pressure will bring in more gusty showers and possibly even thunderstorms throughout the remainder of Thursday and Friday before cooler air arrives next weekend, with some snow chances possible as well.

