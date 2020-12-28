Advertisement

Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.
Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during...
Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Ralph D. Russo
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team.

They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.

No. 4 Notre Dame has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Golden Alert for Lexington man canceled
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half...
Kentucky women stay at No. 13 in AP Top 25
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Fletcher returns to UK team after one week hiatus