Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team.

They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.

No. 4 Notre Dame has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

