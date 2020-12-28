Advertisement

Boone County, Illinois K9 killed by suspected drunk driver early Sunday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer was killed early Sunday morning when the squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 90 near Irene Road.

53-year-old Vincent Millare from Crystal Lake is cited for multiple counts including driving under the influence.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 90 near Irene Road when Millare struck the rear of the Deputy’s squad car.

Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Deputy Rosenkranz was out of the vehicle and only received minor injuries from flying debris. However, K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time of the accident and was transported to an Emergency Vet Clinic in Rockford where K9 Loki later passed away.

50-year-old Patricia Wheeler, the driver of the car Deputy Rosenkranz pulled over, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car was not injured.

Millare was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police District 15 is investigating the crash.

