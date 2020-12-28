Advertisement

Darian Kinnard earns AP All-America honors

He is the third Kentucky offense lineman in three years to earn AP All-America honors.
Darian Kinnard vs. Alabama.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named a third-team AP All-American.

Kinnard has played in 32 career games and he has made 25 consecutive starts. He graded at 88 percent in 10 games this season with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack.

He was also named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by the AP. In addition, he was a second-team choice by the league coaches and was a candidate for the Outland Trophy given to college football’s top interior lineman.

This season, behind Kinnard and the “Big Blue Wall,” the Wildcats rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing at 187.7 yards per game and Kentucky’s offensive line has paved the way for top rusher, Chris Rodriguez Jr., to average 6.9 yards per carry which leads the SEC and ranks 12th nationally.

Kentucky will face N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

