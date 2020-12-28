Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was found in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.

KSP in Pikeville received a call Sunday just after 8 p.m. about a possible dead body.

Investigators say the unidentified body was near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and identification. The cause of death is under investigation.

