Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man

Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The son of a missing man in Clay County is offering a $50,000 reward for information about his father’s whereabouts.

Robert “Bob” Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.

Estep’s son told WKYT that his father left to go hunting on a red ATV. Neither Estep nor the ATV have been seen since.

Estep, 69, is described as being about 6′2″ tall and weighing about 195 pounds.

If you have any information about Estep, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.

