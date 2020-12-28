Advertisement

Fletcher returns to UK team after one week hiatus

The UK freshman missed one game after John Calipari sent him home.
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam'Ron Fletcher(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Dec. 28, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is returning to the Wildcats’ roster one week after being asked by John Calipari to “step away from the team”.

Calipari making the announcement about Fletcher’s return during a SEC teleconference. Cal believes Fletcher has realized the depth of the situation and has received his wake-up call.

“I told him he may not play a minute this year. How are you going to deal with that?” Calipari said. “I wanted everyone to hear that, to understand that this is the long haul.”

Fletcher missed the Louisville matchup but had played in the six previous games, however seeing his minutes drastically decline.

