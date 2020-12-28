Golden Alert for missing man from Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

William “Bill” Rea, 76, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 27th, around 11:00 p.m. when he left his home in The Curtilage neighborhood.

Rea was recently diagnosed with a minor cognitive impairment, which has gotten worse the last couple of weeks.

When he left home, Rea was driving a 2013 black BMW X5 with Kentucky license plate 393RLJ.

Rea is a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 188 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black turtle neck and khaki pants, eyeglasses, gold watch, and wedding ring.

Mr. Rea also has poor hearing and does not wear hearing aids.

Anyone with knowledge of Rea’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

