Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th

The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes.
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season.

Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.

