Health officials expect high COVID-19 test demand after holidays

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are expecting to see a large number of people getting tested for COVID-19 this week. We saw the same thing last week in the run up to Christmas.

The Mobile Neighborhood testing program opened up Monday morning at Tates Creek Golf Course.

Officials have been saying for a while that more testing can really only be a good thing. That gives health experts more accurate data to work with and it gives the public the confidence to know whether or not they are carrying the virus.

Last week out at Kroger Field, hundreds of people flocked to get a COVID-19 test before Christmas. Doctors say that if you’re planning on seeing a group of people, testing before and then a couple of days after that event are important steps you can take to see if you need to self-isolate.

And that also helps contact tracers. The more data they have to work with, the better job they can do at letting people know they may have been exposed and pinpointing hot spots for COVID-19 cases.

All of that can have an impact as health officials look to minimize any spike that we could see following Christmas and New Year’s.

Mobile Neighborhood Testing will continue at Tates Creek Golf Course through New Year’s Eve.

You can find a list of where you can get tested in Lexington here.

