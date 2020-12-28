‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to share on our Kristen Kennedy.

The mass on her thyroid that WKYT viewers prompted her to get checked out turned out to be cancer.

“Once we knew that it was for sure cancer it was already out of my system,” Kristen said.

We’ve known Kristen for a decade. She first started as a reporter in 2010, and now she anchors WKYT News at Noon. She’s been off the air recovering from surgery to remove the mass on her thyroid.

“It’s been a roller coaster. Recovery was harder than expected but I feel like we’re going in the right direction now,” Kristen said.

Through it all, Kristen is thankful for her family and WKYT viewers. Several viewers reached out to her a few months ago after they noticed something on her neck.

Those comments prompted her to ask doctors about it.

“And viewers are the whole reason that I ended up going on this journey. You know turns out there was cancer in there and you know we got it and I have my viewers to thank for noticing that and for starting me on this process,” Kristen said.

Kristen and her husband-- Lee K. Howard, a familiar face behind WKYT’s sports desk-- have two children. They are truly a part of the WKYT family.

She said through this experience, she’s learned to be grateful for every day she has with her family.

“And I am also grateful for the kindness of strangers. We kind of say all the time, how we are focused on helping our viewers, and they helped me,” Kristen said.

She plans to be back on the anchor desk at the end of the week.

